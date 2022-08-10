Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Jardine Strategic Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

