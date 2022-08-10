Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading Up 2.4%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 12,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81. The firm has a market cap of C$24.81 million and a PE ratio of -16.11.

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

