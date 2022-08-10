JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -183.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 11,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

