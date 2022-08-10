Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 438.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JBS Price Performance

JBS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 179,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,764. JBS has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 6.44%.

JBS Increases Dividend

JBS Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. JBS’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

(Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.