JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.53 and last traded at $59.54. 134,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,757,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

JD.com Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

