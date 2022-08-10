Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN traded up €0.13 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.16 ($9.35). The company had a trading volume of 5,720,381 shares. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.06.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.