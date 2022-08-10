Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,600 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,663.64 ($20.10).

LON:PRU traded up GBX 6.02 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 995.22 ($12.03). The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 996.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,442.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

