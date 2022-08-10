Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Carvana Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.17) per share.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 144.51% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Carvana Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.76.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 158,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.