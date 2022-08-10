Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

