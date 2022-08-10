Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

AVB stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,132. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.