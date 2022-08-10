Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.61

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

