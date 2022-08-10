Jigstack 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,527.00 (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jigstack has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Jigstack has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1,527.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

