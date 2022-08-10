JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Holdings Trimmed by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

JOFFU remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

