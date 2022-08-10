Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on JNCE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance
Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $249.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
