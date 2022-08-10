JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €158.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG Immobilien stock traded down €2.32 ($2.37) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €86.22 ($87.98). The company had a trading volume of 144,872 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.32.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

