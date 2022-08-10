JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 980.50 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 946.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 976.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.33. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 896.25 ($10.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.53).

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.