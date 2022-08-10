JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of JPE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 980.50 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 946.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 976.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.33. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 896.25 ($10.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.53).
About JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth
