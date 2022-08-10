JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 980.50 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 946.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 976.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.33. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 896.25 ($10.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.53).

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

