JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 492 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 492 ($5.94). 76,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 244,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499 ($6.03).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 454.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 481.95. The stock has a market cap of £765.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

In other JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust news, insider Anna Dingley purchased 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £2,968.56 ($3,586.95).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

