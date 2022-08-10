Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $403,846.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00130801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.