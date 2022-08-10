Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Just Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Just Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76.95 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 558,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,383. The company has a market capitalization of £799.28 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.31.

Insider Transactions at Just Group

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total value of £76,128.80 ($91,987.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Just Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JUST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.41).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

