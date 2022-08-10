Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 418.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juva Life Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JUVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,805. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes wellness and pharmaceutical products in the cannabis consumer segment, and non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

