Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-$2.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.89 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$9.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Kadant Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:KAI traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $193.37. 52,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,285. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average of $192.47. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

