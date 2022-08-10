Kangal (KANGAL) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Kangal (KANGAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Kangal has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $377,472.53 and approximately $104.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00040134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kangal

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.

Buying and Selling Kangal

