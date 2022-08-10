Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.33

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.33 and traded as low as $31.75. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.34 million, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.58 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

