Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Shares Up 4.4%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.60. 83,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 98,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRRGF. CIBC began coverage on Karora Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.