Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading 14.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.4% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $264.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Karuna Therapeutics traded as high as $262.09 and last traded at $261.39. 93,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 291,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.45.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.46.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,850 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 13.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 279,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,056,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 127,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.85 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

