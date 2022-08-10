KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $78.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
