Keep3rV1 Price Tops $156.62 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $156.62 or 0.00653794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.48 or 1.00001394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.