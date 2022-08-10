KeeperDAO (ROOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $563,582.00

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00130423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00064478 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

