Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $8,184.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00158242 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009383 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

