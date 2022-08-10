Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $8,184.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003840 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00158242 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009383 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Kemacoin Coin Profile
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kemacoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.