Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.23% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $663,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 341,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 and sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

