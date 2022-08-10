Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.54

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 and have sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

