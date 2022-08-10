KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yelp in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Yelp Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.



