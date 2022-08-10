KeyCorp Weighs in on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 609,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,659,744. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

