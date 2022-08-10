KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $273,154.82 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $273,154.82 and $52.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

