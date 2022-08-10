KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $273,154.82 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $273,154.82 and $52.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
