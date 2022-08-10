KeyFi Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $257,166.76 and $413.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038998 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
