KeyFi Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $257,166.76 and $413.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038998 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

