KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $192,848.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

