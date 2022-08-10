Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Brian D. Haney Sells 750 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE KNSL traded up $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.80. The company had a trading volume of 111,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.81 and a one year high of $272.91. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.77 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

