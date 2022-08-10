Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given New €58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.