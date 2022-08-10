KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $23.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

KLA Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,852. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.65 and a 200-day moving average of $346.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in KLA by 103.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after buying an additional 187,642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $15,660,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in KLA by 389.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in KLA by 167.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

