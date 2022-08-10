Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE KN traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

