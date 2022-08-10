Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 311.1% in July

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
KHOLY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,161. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.
About Koç Holding A.S.
