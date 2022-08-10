Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 311.1% in July

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

KHOLY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,161. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

