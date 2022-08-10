Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Chardan Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KOD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

KOD stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,260. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

