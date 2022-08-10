Konomi Network (KONO) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $238,460.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00037750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00131519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064637 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.