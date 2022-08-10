Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $150.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.35.

About Kopin

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

