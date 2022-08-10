Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,889,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653,143 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 466,994 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,090,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 385,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

