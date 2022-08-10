K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.72

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.72 ($25.22) and traded as low as €21.53 ($21.97). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €21.84 ($22.29), with a volume of 610,106 shares trading hands.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.67.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

