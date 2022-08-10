Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

