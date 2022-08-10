KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading Down 5%

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 121,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 420,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 651.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

