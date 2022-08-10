KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading Down 5%

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 121,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 420,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.
KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 651.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
