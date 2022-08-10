Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.39

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.39 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $890.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.2% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 279.6% during the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.