Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of KTWIY stock traded up 2.77 on Wednesday, reaching 82.97. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522. Kurita Water Industries has a 1 year low of 65.62 and a 1 year high of 106.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 75.36.
About Kurita Water Industries
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY)
